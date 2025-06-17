Donald Trump has left the G7 summit a day early to return to Washington to hold a National Security Council meeting as the Israel-Iran conflict escalates.

Speaking to reporters after posing for a “family photo” in Alberta, Canada on Monday (16 June), the president said that “big stuff” is happening and he “has to be back as soon as I can”.

He thanked Canada for hosting before adding that “loved it” and “really wished I could stay for tomorrow”.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt cited “what’s going on in the Middle East” as the official reason for the president’s departure.

Canada's PM Mark Carney said he "fully understands why" Mr Trump is leaving, with French president Emmanuel Macron agreeing that it is “a good thing”.