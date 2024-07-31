Watch: Donald Trump claims Kamala Harris only recently ‘became a Black woman’

This is the moment Donald Trump claims vice president Kamala Harris only recently “happened to turn Black”, during a question and answer session with Black journalists in Chicago.

Speaking at the National Association of Black Journalists conference on Wednesday (July 31), Trump said: “I didn’t know she was Black.

“She happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black. So I don’t know, is she Indian or is she Black?

“I respect either one, but she obviously doesn’t, because she was Indian all the way and all of a sudden she made a turn and she became a Black person.”