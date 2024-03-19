Trump wades into royal photo row: ‘Everybody doctors’

Donald Trump has responded to the scandal surrounding an edited picture shared by the Princess of Wales.

The picture of Kate and her three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, was released on Mother’s Day but then pulled by news agencies after apparent errors in the image were spotted.

Initially, Buckingham Palace refused to comment, but the royal then apologised and admitted to editing what was the first official picture of her since she underwent abdominal surgery in January.

During an interview with Nigel Farage on GB News, Mr Trump was asked about the incident.

“That shouldn’t be a big deal... it’s a very minor doctoring,” he said, adding it is a “rough period” for the royal family.