‘Lock her up’: All the times Trump has said Hillary Clinton should be in jail

During an interview on “Fox and Friends” on Sunday, 2 June, former president Donald Trump falsely claimed he never said Hillary Clinton should be in jail.

“Lock her up” was famously one of Trump’s rallying cries during his presidential campaign against Clinton.

Last Thursday, Trump was found guilty of 34 counts of felony business fraud by a jury in Manhattan.

Trump has called on the Supreme Court to annul his guilty verdict in the hush money case.

He still remains the GOP frontrunner in the 2024 presidential election.