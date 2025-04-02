Trump doesn’t spot JD Vance sitting in front of him during ‘Liberation Day’ speech

Donald Trump failed to see his vice president sitting right in front of him during his so-called “Liberation Day” speech.

The president outlined plans to impose sweeping new tariffs on other countries on Wednesday (2 April).

“We’re pleased to be joined on this momentous occasion by Vice President JD Vance,” Trump said to a crowd in the White House’s Rose Garden.

Trump could then be seen looking around before asking, “Where are you, JD?” Moments later, the president pointed to a seat in front of his podium, remarking, “That wasn’t too hard to find.”

“He likes to take a lowkey attitude, so he’d usually be sitting right in front,” Trump added.