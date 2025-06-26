White House marks Trump’s return from Nato summit with ‘daddy’ music video

The White House marked Donald Trump’s return from the Nato summit with a special “daddy” music video.

The one minute video, posted to X on Wednesday (25 June), was in reference to the US president being called “daddy” by Nato chief Mark Rutte during a summit at The Hague.Trum

Mr Rutte defended the US president’s expletive outburst against Iran and Israel on Tuesday (24 June), where he said both nations “don’t know what the f*** they’re doing”. The secretary general excused the rant, saying: “Daddy has to sometimes use strong language.”

Sharing behind-the-scenes footage of Trump’s trip, the White House captioned the post: “Daddy’s home… Hey, hey, hey, Daddy.”