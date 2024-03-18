Trump endorsement looms large in Ohio Republican primary

Ohio presents a unique moment for Donald Trump’s control of the Republican Party.

The former president’s tendency to put his thumb on the scale in competitive GOP primaries is irking more and more Republican officials, even as many publicly continue to endorse his presidential bid.

He’s done it again in Ohio: endorsing car dealership owner Bernie Moreno in a three-way race against Matt Dolan and Frank LaRose, respectively a state senator and Ohio’s secretary of state.

Despite Mr Trump endorsing Mr Moreno, Mr LaRose has reinforced his loyalty to the former president, suggesting there would be “no daylight” between the pair come Wednesday if he wins the primary.