Trump goes on bizarre rant praising ‘lumberjack’ Sean Duffy

President Donald Trump gives a bizarre explanation for why 'lumberjack' Sean Duffy is the right man for Transport Secretary.

On May 15th, 2025, Trump spoke at the Breakfast with Business Leaders meeting in Qatar.

During this meeting, he went on a strange rant, or a self-described ‘weave’, shifting from the topic of Russia and Ukraine drones to trees and lumberjacks, such as "top of the line timberman" Sean Duffy, the newly appointed Head of the Transportation Department.

He went on to praise Duffy for the fact that he was "the world champion for five years climbing trees and down, up and down," and that’s why he can get planes safely into and out of the air.

Many viewers of the meeting struggled to follow his speech, and some commented that his rant made them question the 78-year-old President's cognitive state.