Trump gunman flew drone 200 yards away from rally stage, FBI confirms

The gunman at Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania flew a drone 200 yards from the stage just two hours before he opened fire, the FBI has revealed.

Giving evidence to Congress on Wednesday, 24 July, the security and intelligence service's director Christopher Wray also told lawmakers that Thomas Crooks had three explosives in his car.

Analysis of Crooks' laptop showed he had searched "how far away was Oswald from Kennedy", the director added.

The 20-year-old was named by the FBI as the shooter who got close enough to the 13 July campaign rally to wound the former president and 2024 Republican candidate.

One rally attendee was killed and another wounded.