Donald Trump said this year’s US election will “go down as the single most important day in the history” of the country.

The former president is projected to have won 12 Republican primary contests on Super Tuesday, cementing his strong overall lead over Nikki Haley for the GOP nomination.

“We are going to take it and we are going to make it like it should be,” Mr Trump said of the presidency as he addressed supporters in Florida.

“Right now, we are not respected, right now our country is known as a joke.”