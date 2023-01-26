Martin Lewis says Britons could be missing out on child trust fund worth up to £2k

Martin Lewis has shared important information for parents of children aged between 12 and 20 about a “hidden” UK government savings account which they may “know nothing about”.

The MoneySavingExpert believes potentially up to a million child trust funds that people have “lost track of” and urged parents to track them down online.

“The amount in there, it’s impossible to say... I think even if you haven’t added money to it, you’re likely to have somewhere between £250 and £2000 in that child trust fund that you may be unaware of,” Lewis said.

