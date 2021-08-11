Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson has told Americans they should “think really strongly about civil disobedience” to resist mask mandates after the country saw further COVID-19 restrictions.

Speaking on Fox & Friends, Mr Carlson said: “If a law is unjust, if it’s designed to hurt people who are innocent, rather than protect the innocent, then, you know, you have to think really strongly about civil disobedience.”

Mr Carlson also claimed there is no evidence that “kids benefit from masks”. It comes after Republicans expressed their fury over the return of masks in the White House.