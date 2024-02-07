Tucker Carlson reveals why he is interviewing Putin in Russia

Tucker Carlson has revealed why he is interviewing Vladimir Putin in Russia.

Carlson has openly criticised the Ukrainian cause and pushed Kremlin talking points regarding Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine on X, formerly Twitter.

Posting a video on X on Tuesday (6 February), he said: “There are risks to conducting an interview like this, obviously.

“Here's why we're doing it. First, because it's our job. We're in journalism. Our duty is to inform people, two years into a war that's reshaping the entire world.

“Most Americans are not informed. They have no real idea what's happening in this region, here in Russia or 600 miles away in Ukraine, but they should know. They're paying for much of it in ways they might not fully yet perceive.”