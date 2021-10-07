Fox News host Tucker Carlson has claimed there are “no organised white supremacist forces” in America, as part of his Tucker Carlson Tonight programme on Wednesday.

The comments came after Dr Jason Johnson, a political analyst, questioned whether white nationalists and anarchists were using mask mandates “to sort of wage chaos”.

Responding to Dr Johnson, Carlson said: “Imagine saying something like that, ‘there are underlying forces at work’.

He continued: “There are no organised white supremacist forces in this country. We have a lot of problems, that’s not one of them.”