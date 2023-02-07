A journalist abandoned a live broadcast in Turkey to help a young girl to safety following a deadly earthquake.

Yuksel Akalan, a reporter from A News, was live from the streets of Malatya when a shockwave struck.

In broadcast footage, the sound of buildings collapsing can be heard in the background.

Akalan then rushes to the aid of a woman and young girl who can be seen walking over rubble.

Across Turkey and Syria, at least 5,100 people have died after an earthquake hit on Monday, 6 February.

