Tamer Hassan became emotional as he told Sky News of his family members who are missing in the wake of an earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria this week.

The actor, who is of Turkish-Cypriot descent, revealed that he will be travelling to Turkey to help with relief efforts.

At least 16,000 people have died in the earthquake in both affected countries. Hundreds of thousands have been left homeless in the middle of winter.

“Due to the cold weather, we’re not hopeful... we’re quite worried. I have no words,” Mr Hassan said.

