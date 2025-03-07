Donald Trump's deputy chief of staff, Dan Scavino Jr, has posted a bizarre AI-generated montage of the US president throughout his life, from his days at New York Military Academy to his time on The Apprentice.

In the footage, the Republican is first pictured as a child before each image morphs into an older version of him.

It's not the first time the Trump administration has shared AI-generated footage; the president previously took to his social media platform Truth Social to share a 35-second clip of Gaza as a beach resort.