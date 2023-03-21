Watch moment TV presenter collapses live on air

Footage shows the moment a TV presenter in Colombia collapsed on the studio floor during a live broadcast.

Elianis Garrido suffered the medical episode while co-presenting the show Lo Sé Todo (I Know Everything) on the state-owned channel Canal 1.

The 35-year-old is seen holding her face before suddenly falling to the floor as her fellow presenter promptly gets to his feet and calls for an ad break before going to check on his colleague.

Ms Garrido was rushed to a medical centre, and viewers were told that she had suffered “respiratory problems.”

