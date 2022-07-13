Pakistani TV reporter slaps bystander during live broadcast

A Pakistani TV reporter has gone viral after slapping a teenage boy during a live broadcast.

Maira Hashmi, a news reporter for Lahore Rang, was speaking about the Muslim festival of Eid Al-Adha last weekend when the incident occurred.

As soon as she finished her report, in which she was surrounded by a crowd, she struck one of the boys in the face.

After the video went viral on social media, Ms Hashmi defended her actions, saying the teenager was misbehaving and that she would slap him again, if needed.

