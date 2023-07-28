Distressing moment dachshund stolen from Essex home by masked thief

A dachshund stolen from its home in Essex has been returned after a video of the theft went viral.

Footage shows Twiglet barking frantically as she tried to get away from a masked intruder, who is believed to have sold her.

Twiglet’s owners said they were reunited with her on Thursday (27 July) after they received a tip-off on Facebook.

“We can’t thank everyone enough for all of the posts and reposts and noise that has meant that she most likely did become ‘too hot to handle’,” they said.