Buying Twitter was something that ‘needed to be done’, Musk tells BBC

Elon Musk has described owning Twitter as "quite painful" in a surprise interview with the BBC.

The billionaire CEO bought the social media site in 2022 for $44bn after initially backing out of his bid, citing alleged multiple breaches of the agreement.

When asked if he had any regrets buying the platform, Mr Musk said it was something that "needed to be done."

"The pain level has been extremely high. This hasn't been some sort of party."

