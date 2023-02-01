The emotional funeral of Tyre Nichols in Memphis saw a re-energised call for the passage of the George Floyd Policing Act.

Veteran civil rights campaigner Al Sharpton led the calls for the legislation during his eulogy at the service.

He said: "Some of us are going to fight until we make this legislation happen.

"I don't know when, I don't know how, but we won't stop until we hold you accountable and change this system."

Among the prominent measures the bill calls for is a ban on chokeholds and police being able to enter property unannounced.

