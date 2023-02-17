Tyre Nichols’ mother has said that former police officers "refused to look at her" as they pleaded not guilty to the second-degree murder of her son during a traffic stop on 7 January.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith also pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated assault and kidnapping during their first appearance with lawyers at the Shelby County Criminal Court on Friday, 17 February.

"I want each and every one of those police officers to be able to look me in the face," RowVaughn Wells said.

Sign up for our newsletters.