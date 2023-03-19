Listen to what the government emergency alert sent to phones will sound like

This is the sound that mobile phones in the UK will make when the government sends an emergency alert to devices.

The warning is likely to be tested in the early evening of 23 April.

Vibration and a warning sound will appear for ten seconds, even if the device is on silent.

The warning will appear on phone screens until users acknowledge it.

Alerts will be sent where there is an immediate risk to life.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.