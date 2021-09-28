The fuel shortage that has struck the UK in recent days has been blamed on Brexit, as it is more a shortage of drivers to deliver the actual petrol than any lack of fuel in the UK.However, the situation has been exacerbated by people “panic-buying” petrol and diesel around the country, with the Petrol Retailers Association reporting that between 50 and 90 per cent of its member sites had run dry.The government has so far downplayed reports that the army will be called in to deliver petrol to stations around the country.