Rishi Sunak dismissed a question about the party Boris Johnson is hosting at Chequers this weekend during a visit to Teeside Freeport.

The prime minister has skipped a Cobra meeting on the looming life-threatening heatwave to host a gathering at his luxury rural retreat.

Kit Malthouse is leading the crisis meeting in Mr Johnson’s absence, with temperatures in some parts of the UK expected to reach 40C next week.

“I’m sure the prime minister and the rest of the government are working hard continuing to serve the British people,” Mr Sunak said, when asked about the party.

