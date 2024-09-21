A "tornado" developed over Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, on Friday 20 September, as thunderstorms and heavy rain caused widespread disruption to flights and rail services in England.

Rich Martin witnessed the moment the clouds formed over Tewkesbury, at roughly 4:20pm, alongside his six-year-old daughter Grace.

The 38-year-old builder said: "It was a spectacle in real time.

"It lasted around 20 seconds. The winds got up very dramatically, felt like a scene from Twister."

He added his young daughter was "flabbergasted" by the sight.