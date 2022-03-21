A seven-year-old Ukrainian girl who went viral for singing Let It Go in a Kyiv bomb shelter has performed a moving rendition of the national anthem at a charity concert.

Amelia Anisovych, who was recorded singing the famous Disney song while sheltering from Russian attacks, is now in Poland after fleeing across the border with her family.

On Sunday evening she opened a charity concert at the Atlas Arena in Lodz, singing in front of thousands of people.

Amelia performed alongside some of the biggest names in Ukraine and Poland at the event, named “Together with Ukraine”.

