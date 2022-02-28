Priti Patel has refused to waive the UK's visa rules for refugees fleeing Ukraine, insisting it would undermine “the strongest security advice”.

The home secretary addressed parliament on Monday, sharing fears that Russian extremist groups could seek to come to Britain if rules are relaxed.

“We know all too well what [Vladimir] Putin's Russia is willing to do, even on our soil, as we saw through the Salisbury attacks and the nerve agent use on the streets of Ukraine,” Ms Patel said.

“The approach we are taking is based on the strongest security advice.”

