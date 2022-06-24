Rescuers remove 500kg bomb from Kharkiv roof

Combat engineers and rescuers removed an undetonated bomb dropped in an apartment building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Thursday 23 June.

The bomb was already successfully deactivated by a pyrotechnics crew in March but was not removed until Thursday due to Russia’s strikes in the area.

“In the time being the city is calm, and this allowed us to get the job done,” said one of the crew members.

According to the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine, the unexploded bomb, an FAB-500, weighed around 500 kg (1,100 lbs) and was carrying 272 kg (660 lbs) of explosives – enough to demolish the entire apartment building.

