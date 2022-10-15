Elon Musk says SpaceX will no longer fund Starlink satellites in Ukraine

Starlink satellite internet will no longer be provided free to Ukrainians, Elon Musk has said.

The multi-billionaire suggested that he was stopping the service after a Ukrainian ambassador was rude to him.

Andrij Melnyk, Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany, told Mr Musk to “f*** off” after his proposal that the Russian invasion of Ukraine could be ended by formally allowing Russia to annex Crimea.

“We’re just following his recommendation,” Mr Musk tweeted.

His company SpaceX has apparently asked the Pentagon to pay for the service, CNN reported.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.