A rescue operation is under way after a Russian missile attack hit a village market in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region.

Footage shared by Ukraine’s presidential offices showed fire raging from ruined pavilions and rubble strewn around large craters.

Two people were killed and five others, including a 13-year-old girl, were wounded by the rocket strike, which took place on Monday 9 January.

According to Ukrainian officials, more people could be trapped under the rubble, as efforts to find them continue.

