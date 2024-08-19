Watch: Ukrainian troops strike second bridge in Russia’s Kursk

Ukraine appeared to strike a second bridge in Russia’s Kursk region in a week, in footage released on Sunday, 19 August.

A video posted on social media by air force commander Mykola Oleschuk showed huge clouds of smoke rising over a bridge, which appeared to be over the Seym River near Zvannoe.

It comes after thousands of Ukrainian troops smashed over the border from Ukraine’s Sumy region into the neighbouring Russian Kursk region on 6 August.

Kyiv forces have since claimed to have taken more land in just over a week than Russia has in Ukraine during this entire calendar year.