Destroyed buildings burn after Russian missile strikes hit Kyiv

Footage shows black smoke rising from burning buildings in Kyiv after several loud explosions rocked Ukraine’s capital early on Monday, 17 October.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said kamikaze drones and missiles struck the city “all night and all morning.”

Kyiv’s mayor Vitali Klitschko said civilians were killed in five explosions that morning.

Russia has been using the so-called “suicide drones” to target urban centres in Ukraine in recent weeks.

It comes as fighting has intensified in Donetsk and Luhansk.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.