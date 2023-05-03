Moment explosion at Ukraine ammunition depot captured on CCTV

The moment an explosion occurred at Ukrainian ammunition depot has been captured on CCTV.

It is Russia’s second major air strike in three days.

Video shows the blast in Verbky, a village located in Poltava Oblast, on Monday (1 May).

The missile strike caused a significant blaze, which suggests it may have been an important arms depot, and secondary detonations.

It comes after Ukraine’s recent attack on an oil storage facility in crimes.

