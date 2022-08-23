Boris Johnson told the international Crimea Platform conference that the UK will never recognise the annexation of the peninsula, or other parts of Ukraine.

“Once he grabbed Crimea, Putin did deploy more and more Russian forces in the peninsula, turning the area into an armed camp from which to threaten the rest of Ukraine,” the prime minister said during his remote address.

Johnson said that Crimea “duly became the launch pad for the invasion of the 25th of February” after being used as an “armed camp” since 2014.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.