‘Kamikaze drone’ destroys Russian surveillance tower

A Ukrainian special forces unit has shared footage it says shows the moment they destroyed a Russian surveillance tower.

The Kraken volunteer unit claims this video shows the explosion of the Grenadier observation tower in the Bryansk region.

Part of the spetsnaz units of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine, Kraken was formed on the day of Russia's invasion.

Sharing the footage, the united said they used a Kamikaze drone to blow up the tower.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.