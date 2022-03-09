Volodymyr Zelensky received a standing ovation from MPs inside the House of Commons ahead of his historic speech to parliament on Tuesday evening.

The president of Ukraine appeared via video link to appeal directly to UK politicians for more help in fending off Russia's invasion.

After a warm reception from the house, Mr Zelensky went on to channel Winston Churchill in his address, vowing his war-torn country "will not give up".

