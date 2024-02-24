Western leaders descended on Kyiv on Saturday 24 February to mark the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, travelled overnight to the capital by train along with Italian premier Giorgia Meloni, Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo and Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.

They met with Mr Zelensky at the Hostomel airfield, in the Kyiv region, expressing solidarity as Ukrainian forces run low on ammunition and weaponry and Western aid hangs in the balance.

“I thank all of our soldiers, our people, and everyone around the world who stands with us and the truth. Glory to Ukraine,” Mr Zelensky wrote, sharing a video statement on Saturday.