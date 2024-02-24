Grant Shapps warns of ‘fatal’ consequences if western countries give up on Ukraine

Grant Shapps has warned of “fatal” consequences if western countries give up on Ukraine.

"The rest of the world - other regimes - will be looking at this and saying, 'does the West just get bored after a couple of years?'" the defence secretary said, speaking to BBC Breakfast on the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

“If we do, that will be fatal... it matters to use because the world won't be safe unless we stop a tyrant like [Vladimir] Putin."