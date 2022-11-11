Crowds of people gathered to welcome the first Ukrainian soldiers back to Kherson following Russia’s withdrawal from the city.

Footage shared on social media shows residents chanting, cheering and waving Ukrainian flags as the first of their troops reached the main square.

One soldier can be seen hugging a number of people in the crowd, and he also gets his phone out to record a video of the incredible welcome.

Moscow announced on Friday (11 November) that it had completed its withdrawal of all Russian troops from Kherson.

