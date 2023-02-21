Key moments from Putin’s state of the nation address ahead of Ukraine war anniversary

Vladimir Putin gave his state of the nation address on Tuesday, 21 February.

Ahead of the one-year anniversary of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, the Russian president delivered a speech, which lasted about one hour and 45 minutes, to members of both houses of parliament, state officials, military commanders and soldiers.

Putin moved to dismiss any blame on the Kremlin for its unprovoked invasion of its neighbour and instead blamed the West for “starting” the war.

Here are the key points from his state of the nation address.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.