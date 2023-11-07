Hundreds of Ukrainians gathered late on Monday (6 November) in the western city of Uzhhorod to light candles in memory of 19 soldiers killed during a military awards ceremony targeted by a Russian missile.

The soldiers were from the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade, whose troops come from the western region.

The commander of the brigade has been suspended, president Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Dmytro Lysiuk was removed from his leadership role as investigators look into why the Rocket Forces and Artillery Day event was held last Friday near the front line in Zaporizhzhia, where Russia’s reconnaissance drones could easily spot the crowded gathering.