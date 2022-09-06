Chimpanzee roams streets of Kharkiv after escaping zoo

A Chimpanzee was seen roaming the streets of Kharkiv after it escaped from a zoo, according to Ukrainian news outlets on Monday, 5 September.

Footage circulating on Telegram shows the chimp casually strolling around the city as keepers try and coax it back to safety.

Regional public broadcaster Suspilne Kharkiv said the animal walked into central Svobody Square from Kharkiv Zoo, and eventually agreed to return ... on a bicycle.

Feldman Ecopark, one of Kharkiv’s zoos, said on Monday that animals have also been impacted by the war, and need “warmth, love and care.”

