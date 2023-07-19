Student proposes to shocked girlfriend in middle of her graduation ceremony

A student interuppted his girlfriend’s graduation ceremony to get down on one knee and propose to her.

The young woman, a student at the University of Newcastle, is called on stage to collect her degree. As she celebrates the momentous occasion, her partner - who is also a student at the university - rushes up from the audiece.

He then proceeds to pull out an engagement ring from his pocket, before getting down on knee and popping the question. A rapturous applause and cheers follow from the congregation.