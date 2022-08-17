Angelina Jolie was plaintiff in Brad Pitt assault suit, report alleges

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are the subjects of an anonymous 2016 lawsuit in which the plaintiff alleges being assaulted by her “then-husband” on a private plane, according to a report from Puck.

The report claims that Ms Jolie told an FBI agent that Pitt “physically and verbally assaulted” her and their children on board a plane.

Mr Pitt “allegedly grabbed [Ms Jolie’s] shoulders and shook her and yelled things like, “You’re f****** up this family,” the report said.

The couple filed for divorce in 2016.

Mr Pitt’s team has denied all accusations.

