US aircraft carrier arrives in South Korea for start of joint drills

The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan, arrived in the Korean peninsula for the first major joint military drills between the US and South Korea in five years.

In a show of strength, directed at North Korea, the military exercises will see the vessel stationed at the naval base for “several days”

Footage shows the aircraft carrier arriving in the port city of Busan on Friday, 23 September.

Officials have not disclosed the details of the drills, but called it a display of “the firm resolve by the South Korea-US alliance for the sake of peace and stability.”

