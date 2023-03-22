Watch the moment a large tugboat sinks into Seattle bay

Footage shows the moment an abandoned tugboat sank while docked in Salmon Bay in Seattle.

The United States Coast Guard posted video of the submersion on Twitter, and said there were no pollutants on board at the time.

They said that diesel and oily water had been removed from the vessel in 2021 after it was deemed to be derelict, meaning the local water was spared.

Seattle firefighters also responded to the incident on Monday, March 20.

