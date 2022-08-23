Thief ‘moons’ CCTV camera during van robbery in Coventry

A thief ‘mooned’ a CCTV camera as an accomplice stole tools from a van in broad daylight in Coventry on 1 August.

The offenders smashed a window to gain access to the van in Fred Lee Grove, stealing tools valued at around £600.

West Midlands Police believe the men are part of a larger group that have targeted more than 40 businesses across Coventry recently.

Coventry Police Detective Inspector Stew Lewis said: “We’ve had a bit of fun with the video in the hope it will be widely shared... But these offences are no laughing matter.”

