Moment Russia’s ambassador to UN interrupts minute of silence for Ukraine

This is the moment Russia’s ambassador protested a minute’s silence for Ukraine at the UN Security Council, on the anniversary of the invasion.

As Ukraine’s foreign minister got up to announce a moment of silence would be held for those lost in the invasion, Russia’s Vasily Nebenzya could be seen repeatedly tapping his microphone to interrupt.

When he was allowed to speak, he corrected Kuleba, to say the minute’s silence should be remembering all victims, not just Ukrainians.

